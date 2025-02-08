Beach race a Triumph

Racing enthusiasts enjoyed sunny skies and thrills at the 2025 Burt Munro Classic Beach Race held at Oreti Beach yesterday afternoon.

Peter Grinter. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Blenheim rider Peter Grinter took the opportunity to enter the pre-’72 and pre-’95 classes with his Triumph 750 Cheney.

It was his fourth time at the event but the first time he had entered the beach racing.

He thought it was "pretty cool" to ride on the beach where Burt Munro did his practice runs before heading to Bonneville Salt Flats in the United States.

"He’s a pretty magic man.

"It’s a great event. You can see by the spectators here and how many have turned up for it and you couldn’t get better weather than this.

"It’s always a good road trip."

Daniel Jordan. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

However, the group he was with had decided they had reached the age where the comfort of a motel was more attractive than camping.

It was Auckland rider Daniel Jordan’s second time at the event.

Mr Jordan said he had past experience in Australia desert racing and wanted to try the beach event.

"So beach racing is pretty close to that, with high speed."

Bike set-up, low centre of gravity and long wheelbase were important key factors that allowed bikes to successfully ride at speed along the beach like Burt Munro did.

"It’s a lot of things, good tyres, it all adds up."

— Toni McDonald