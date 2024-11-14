Big boost for Southland aquaculture hub

Invercargill MP and Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones with the team from Ocean Beach. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Southland’s ambitious $1 billion aquaculture plan got a boost today.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced an investment in the form of a $2.2 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) for Ocean Beach during a tour of the site near Bluff.

The hub aims to be an aquaculture centre of excellence and future tourism and hospitality hub at the southern tip of New Zealand.

It included Abalone Company’s boutique pāua production facility and the country’s first on-land whitebait farming programme developed by Manāki Premium Marine Technology.

Mr Jones said the loan would be used towards its $6.3 million project to upgrade infrastructure at the site.

“When fully operational, Ocean Beach will provide emerging aquaculture businesses with the infrastructure they need to produce, distribute and export their products, teach the skills needed in the sector and provide a place to invest in aquaculture.

“Ocean Beach is the gateway to Bluff. Its clear waters, cool climate, and thousands of kilometres of coastline will help make it a world-class aquaculture centre of excellence and the largest of its kind in New Zealand.”

The Beyond 2025 Southland Regional Long Term Plan, developed by Great South, states Southland has the potential to become the ‘‘No 1 region in the world for aquaculture’’, utilising its natural advantages of a cooler climate and clear waters.

It was proposed to expand aquaculture in Murihiku Southland to a $1 billion industry by 2035, with it contributing one-third towards New Zealand’s $3 billion goal.