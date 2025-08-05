Brother's motives to be mayor questioned

Andrew Clark. Photo: supplied

Invercargill mayoral candidates are questioning the motive behind the brother of the current mayor's decision to stand for the city's top job.

Not only is Andrew Clark going by two names - he is also running for mayor in two regions.

Outgoing Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark's brother is known as Max Clark in Tasman, where he lives and hopes to become mayor.

But other candidates seeking the Invercargill mayoral chains are familiar with an Andrew Clark, after he turned up at a code of conduct hearing to discuss Nobby's behaviour last year.

During the meeting, he made his way to the council table uninvited to introduce himself and thank them for their support.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell called the tilt for Invercargill's mayoralty a strange move, saying he found Andrew "a slightly strange guy".

Councillor Alex Crackett said the real test would be whether the community saw genuine commitment.

"I think it's been done to elicit a bit of a response. But the real question is whether it's wanted - and that's up to the community to decide which candidates have shown commitment, and are genuinely in it for the long haul," she said.

But Andrew Clark said he was brimming with ideas for Invercargill.

"I'm very passionate about the people, the economics and the environment of Invercargill. And that's why I'm standing."

Nobby was not convinced: "I thought he was taking the mickey, to be honest."

He said he was caught unawares by the move and was concerned his brother might be leveraging off the family name - which would not be fair on other candidates.

Andrew Clark said that was not the case and that members of the local business community encouraged him to run - although he would not say who.

He said he phoned his brother the night before announcing his bid.