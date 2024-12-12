Burnt-out car may be linked to safe theft: police

The theft of a safe in Invercargill may be linked to the theft of a car that was found burnt out in a city creek this morning, police say.

Constable Cat Ankerson said in a statement police were investigating after a safe was stolen during a burglary at a commercial premises on Mersey St overnight on Tuesday.

"Police believe that due to the size and weight of the safe, two or more people would have been involved."

Const Anderson said the burglary might be linked to the theft of a red Subaru Forrester that was stolen from Invercargill and found burnt out in the Kingswell Creek this morning.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.

- APL