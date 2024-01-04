Car smashes through window at Invercargill McDonald's

The aftermath of the crash at McDonald's in Invercargill. Photo: Toni McDonald

An elderly driver made an impromptu visit to an Invercargill McDonald's restaurant when she smashed through a plate glass window this morning.

Emergency services were called to the South City restaurant about 11am this morning after a Suzuki Swift was accidentally driven through the window.

Bollards protecting the plate glass window area failed to stop the small vehicle.

The vehicle received extensive front-end damage in the incident.

McDonald's management said no staff or customers were injured in the accident and business would continue as unaffected by the incident.

St John's Ambulance attended the elderly driver of the vehicle.

- Toni McDonald