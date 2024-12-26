Caravans destroyed by fire in Gore

An investigation will be held after two caravans were destroyed by fire in Gore this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they received initial reports of a caravan on fire in a camping area at the Gore Town & Country Club about 1.20pm.

Two crews from Gore responded and when they arrived they found two caravans well alight, indicating "substantial damage" to both, she said.

Extra resources from Mataura and Pukerau were dispatched and the fire had since been extinguished.

A fire investigator had been called to the scene as the cause of the blaze was not known, the spokeswoman said.

Gore Town & Country Club president Doug McWhirter said the caravans were "a total loss".

One of the caravans caught fire from the other, and he felt "gutted" over the incident, he said.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported and a scene guard would be in place until the fire investigator arrived.

