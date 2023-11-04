Consultation open on parks and reserves

Invercargill CBD. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Invercargill's park-goers have their hands full, as the council has seven active consultations about what exactly should be done with the city’s green zones.

Donovan Park, Queens Park, Sandy Point, Pine Crescent Playground, Mokomoko Rd Reserve, Awarua Bay Reserve, and the reserve management general policies plan are all up for public consideration, with subjects ranging from a new swing set to what might happen in 50 years.

Cr Ian Pottinger said he was pleased the consultations were out, as the management of the areas was "really up to the community".

Ian Pottinger

"I think people can handle that. We’re working to pretty tight frames, and when you’re doing the hearings you can get everyone in at once ... Me personally, I think it’s good doing it all as one," he said.

"You don’t want to be looking after a reserve, mowing it and all that, if no-one’s using it ... It’d be good to get feedback from the public, and this is what consultation is all about."

Council manager parks and recreation Caroline Rain said it was important people were given ample opportunity to have their voices heard on how the city’s parks were used, managed and developed.

"We’re digging into a lot of different plans and policies around parks and reserves at the moment, so it’s a great way to get people that are interested in public spaces to get involved," she said.

An area of Queens Park needs to be reclassified to enable museum construction to proceed, and the council is proposing to revoke the reserve status of several small pieces of land to provide the option of them being sold in the future.

The council has also endorsed the Sandy Point master plan and is seeking feedback on key projects and priorities for a management plan, as well as creating a master plan to establish future use at Donovan Park, Mrs Rain said.

ben.tomsett@odt.co.nz