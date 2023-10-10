Crews work through night as fire threatens Southland home

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews worked through the night after a bonfire spread to a neighbouring pile of wood and threatened to engulf a rural Winton house and shed early this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Browns, Hedgehope and Winton were called to an out-of-control bonfire at 1.15am at a rural address south of Winton.
The 15m x 15m bonfire spread to a second pile of logs which threatened a house and shed on the property.
Crews worked a long shift early this morning to get the blaze under control and were only stood down at 5.40am, the spokesman said.
A digger had to be brought in to open up piles of burning wood to fully dampen down hot spots and extinguish the fire.