'Crucial project': Contact confirms Southland wind farm fight

A view of the proposed Slopedown wind turbines in Wyndham. Photo: Supplied

Contact Energy is not lying down on its declined billion-dollar Southland wind farm, taking two avenues to get the project across the line.

The power giant confirmed it would appeal the decision and is also applying the project under the updated Fast-Track Approvals Act.

The decision was released on March 18 and the power company has not wasted much time in showing it is not going down without a fight.

In a release sent to stakeholders today, Contact said the proposed wind farm near was a "crucial project" to enhance energy security for all New Zealanders. It would benefit Kiwi households and the industries that drive our economy and support our communities, the power company said.

Contact believed the panel’s decision was flawed, with significant legal errors identified.

"We will lodge an appeal with the High Court, outlining the specific areas of law where the decision is incorrect."

It said the wind farm was an ideal site and outlined all the positive benefits of the wind farm.

It points out the no-net-loss of biodiversity over the 30 plus years of the lifetime of the windfarm would bring about sustained, environmental enhancements on and off the site.

Considering the environmental benefits, climate and energy security gains, job creation, local economic benefits, and Contact community funding, it believed the Southland Wind Farm was a good project for the district and for New Zealand.

"This belief has guided our decision to re-apply for consent under the updated Fast-Track Approvals Act 2024."

The next steps for the project was to apply for the project to be accepted under the Fast Track Approvals Act 2024. If was project is accepted, an application will be compiled and then lodged.

The panel’s decision to decline the project appears primarily due to concerns on landscape effects and ecological effects and the significance it attached to it, including under various regional and district plans.

- APL