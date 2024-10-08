Fast-tracking boost for aquaculture

An ambitious plan to make Southland the No 1 region in the world for aquaculture is a step closer after three key projects were fast-tracked.

Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced on Sunday 149 projects approved for inclusion in the Fast-track Approvals Bill, meaning consents for them will be fast-tracked.

The list included four Southland projects and three of those were related to aquaculture, which fitted into the strategy for the region.

Ngāi Tahu Seafood Resources Limited’s Hananui Aquaculture Project aims to develop a 2500ha site for marine farming.

Sanford Limited’s Makarewa Hatchery Southland Aquaculture and Farming aims to construct and operate a land-based recirculating water salmon hatchery on a 24ha former abattoir site and ImpactMarine Bluff Limited’s land-based Salmon Farm Project aims to construct and operate a salmon farm and processing facility on land.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe welcomed the news.

"It definitely supports our sort of ambitious target of developing aquaculture to a billion-dollar industry for Southland and I think it's a signal that probably the government understands that Southland has a real crucial part to play in developing aquaculture and promoting aquaculture."

The Beyond 2025 Southland Regional Long Term Plan developed by Great South, states Southland has the potential to become the "No 1 region in the world for aquaculture", utilising its natural advantages of a cooler climate and clear waters.

It was proposed to expand aquaculture in Murihiku Southland to a $1 billion industry by 2035, with it contributing one-third towards New Zealand’s $3b goal.

Mrs Abeysinghe said they would still were unsure how many jobs the three projects would bring to Southland, but she believed it would bring the region closer its goal of creating nearly 3000.

" It is not only about the jobs that will be developed, but there will also be a lot of infrastructure that will be developed in our area, in our region, which means that there are other industries that can also benefit from it.

"So the impact is not just for aquaculture — it is far-reaching, and so it's really good for us."

She believed the projects would be up and running in the next two to five years.

"As soon as the consenting has been approved, then they've got to go through."

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark also welcomed the news.

"The previous government said in Southland aquaculture is likely to generate $1.3b worth of exports going forward, and that is huge, absolutely massive for us.

"And it is good the government recognises the old system is too much of a roadblock, a roadblock for the progress of the region."

He was also pleased Invercargill’s City Council’s alternate Water Supply Project was also included in the fast-track list.

It aims to provide a standalone, reliable, secondary water source for the 55,000 residents and businesses of Invercargill who are reliant on groundwater bores. The alternative source would provide about 20 million litres of additional treated water per day.

"We are the only large city in the country that doesn't have an alternative water supply.

"I've been talking about this for four or five years now, so it's not a quick process, but it needs to happen because we can't afford to have our water supply at risk."

The city’s water comes directly from the Oreti River, but if that river was ever compromised, the city would only have about two or three days worth of stored water, he said.

Mr Clark said work had been done around Tiwai Peninsula to find an alternative source and the results had been optimistic.

"We’ve been putting drilling down into the watershed to see whether there's adequate water supply, and it seems there is. So we're doing more testing, but it's still an expensive exercise.

"If we can find an underground source of water in an aquifer of enough size and quality, then we would connect that up to our city supply, or have it available if we need to."

