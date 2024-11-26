Female artistry focus of event

Artist Trudy Burdon starts work yesterday on Invercargill’s first street art project as part of the South Sea Spray Wahine festival in Invercargill. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

An Invercargill artist is stepping out from her studio and her comfort zone to venture into street art as part of a week-long street art exhibition.

Trudy Burdon is among the 13 female artists taking part in the South Sea Spray Wahine event which began yesterday and runs until Friday.

This year’s event is aimed at celebrating the talent of female artists. The 13 artists taking part are women who will paint 15 murals across Invercargill over five days.

"It’s quite amazing to work alongside some of the top female street artists in New Zealand. They are such an inspiration and it’s very special because I think this is the first all-female street art event," Burdon said.

"So it’s a very special thing to be a part of."

It is the first time she has created street art, but had been inspired by the colours and landscape of Southland to create her abstract mural in Dee St.

"I’m born and bred in Invercargill and a very proud Southlander, but it’s a bit nerve-wracking because I am used to being in my studio ... where it’s warm and nobody’s watching me.

"But you just have to be brave and courageous to put yourself out there and it was a huge opportunity for me, especially because it’s my hometown and I’m a teacher.

"I think it’s important for the students to see that ... if we’re stepping out of our comfort zone and pushing ourselves forward, we can only go on and upwards from that and learn from those experiences."