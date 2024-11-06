Fireworks ban for parts of Southland

Enjoying the fireworks at Queens Park in Invercargill. That is something that will be tightly managed this year, as Fire and Emergency New Zealand has slapped a ban on fireworks in Southland. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is banning the use of fireworks in a specific part of the Southland district the day after Guy Fawkes.

Fenz sent out a statement yesterday which said the use of fireworks would be banned in two areas around the coast, south of Invercargill.

The ban included Sandy Point Reserve and Fosbender Park — from the northern boundary of Fosbender Park in a line west to Oreti Beach out to the mean high-tide mark. It also included the Awarua Bay area including Awarua Bay Rd, all land within the Tiwai Peninsula, excluding the smelter, and any gravel pits within the area.

The ban comes into effect at 8am today and runs until 11.59pm on November 20.

Fenz has imposed the ban under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act which allows for the restriction of fireworks that may start or spread fire.

Southland district manager Julian Tohiariki says these areas are popular spots for people to let off fireworks.

"Although things have been extremely wet in Southland, things are starting to dry.

"The weather forecast for Thursday and Friday is for temperatures in the 20s with possible strong winds."

Fenz had not put in place a section 52 fireworks ban in these areas in recent memory.

"The Southland District is quickly drying out. When combined with the warm, windy conditions forecast, it leads to a higher risk of fireworks-related fires. These areas contain vegetation that can easily catch fire when fireworks land in them.

"By banning fireworks in these areas, which have been historically popular places to set off fireworks, we are reducing the risk of unwanted vegetation fires."

People lighting fireworks elsewhere should check the conditions first and only light them if it is safe to do so.