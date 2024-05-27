Good excuse to fire up classics

Andrew Johnstonand his 7-month-old son George were at the GWD Toyota Tussock Country Ute Muster yesterday. Mr Johnston entered his 1976 Ford Falcon 500. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Andrew Johnston has been to every GWD Toyota Tussock Country Ute Muster and has entered his 1976 Ford Falcon 500 ute in all but one.

Yesterday, the Invercargill man entered the ute once again in the best classic ute and best rural ute categories.

Despite never winning a category, Mr Johnston enjoyed attending each year.

"It just good to get out of the house and everyone here is quite nice in general."

When his brother moved to Australia, he took the opportunity to buy the ute from him.

"So I’ve had it for probably 10 years ... I liked it and it was something different. It allows you to get out and do things like this."

Taking the ute out for a drive was something he enjoyed but did not do as often as he would like.

"With work, kids and family stuff, you don’t get it out as often as you’d like to.

"But on a nice day we’ll go out somewhere. We’ll go to Riverton or go for a picnic on the beach."

"People love to come over and say gidday and ask questions about it."

The car was "pretty much all original". The only work done to it was the replacement of two sills.

Muster organiser Annabel Roy said despite the weather, the event had been great.

Fifty people took part in the muster held at the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu.

"That’s down on last year but the weather is definitely a factor."

There were categories including best dog in a ute, best classic ute pre-1980, best mullet and a bark-up competition for dogs.

"It’s just such a lovely event with the dogs, the kids and the cool cars."

A crowd of about 210 people attended the event which was also a fundraiser for Rural Support Southland.

ben.andrews@odt.co.nz