Gore lifts boil water notice

Contractors worked throughout the night to clear State Highway 1 between Gore and Mataura. Photo: Gore District Council

The Gore District Council has lifted its boil water notice today.

GDC spokeswoman Sonia Gerken said their 3 Waters team had received the results of tests taken at the Hilbre Ave water treatment plant and throughout the network, and everything was looking good.

Yesterday, 3 Waters operations manager Aaron Green said the notice was a precaution after turbidity levels spiked the Hilbre Avenue water treatment plant.

The increase in particles in the water supply was caused by discoloured flood water from the Mataura River entering the Jacobstown Well aquifer.

Southland lifted its state of emergency on Saturday afternoon but is keeping in place a "Local Transition Period" so response teams could now focus on recovery.

Emergency Management Southland duty controller Simon Mapp most rivers had peaked overnight and were lower and slower than initially expected, but there were still several hazards across the region.

SH1 between Gore and Mataura and SH93 between Mataura and Clinton both reopened this morning.

At least 10 roads in the wider district remain closed on Saturday afternoon.

"While several roads have reopened and we continue to see floodwaters subside and river levels drop back, it’s important that people remain cautious and alert, and avoid floodwaters as they could be contaminated or contain debris," Mr Mapp said.

"We are now looking towards the recovery of those affected in our region.

"It’s not yet clear the extent of the damage and loss suffered by our community but steps are in place to manage and provide welfare to those who need it."