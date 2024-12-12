Guilty verdict in Invercargill murder trial

Naya Wharekura has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder. Photo: Felicity Dear

A jury has unanimously found 29-year-old Naya Ropiu Wharekura guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The two-week-long trial before the High Court at Invercargill heard evidence that in the late hours of April 23, 2022, after a drug deal turned “stand over” by Wharekura, he returned to outside an Invercargill nightclub and stabbed Chad Terrance Parekura and Austin Jazz McGregor.

Parekura died at the scene and McGregor was taken to hospital with a fractured rib and punctured spleen.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Mckenzie said in her closing arguments yesterday that the defendant didn’t like being “challenged” after McGregor and his friends made a “kick-up” after not being paid for the bag of drugs sold to him.

She said the defendant heard the victims and others call him a “pansy” and “Stuart Little” over the phone, which made him angry.

Of the confrontation, Counsel Mr Westgate accepted “there was aggression in the air”.

The court heard yesterday that after one of Wharekura’s party was punched by the deceased, an associate turned to the defendant and told him to “sort his s... out”.

Wharekura then stabbed Parekura once with an 180mm boning knife and then, 12 seconds later, stabbed McGregor.

In the public gallery, the victim’s family stayed relatively still with their eyes cast down.

Parekura’s relatives bowed their heads.

Justice Paul Radich thanked the jury and told them they were welcome to attend the sentencing in May.

Counsel Sonia Vidal said a Wharekura family member may wish to address the court by way of a cultural report at that time.