Tuesday, 3 December 2024

Have you seen Stanley?

    1. Southland

    Stanley was last seen yesterday afternoon. Photo: Supplied/Police
    Police are appealing for any sightings of an 81-year-old man, reported missing in Invercargill.

    Stanley was last seen at about 1.15pm on Monday, December 2 at his home address, and is believed to be wearing navy blue trackpants, black shoes and a fawn-coloured shirt.

    Police say Stanley’s mobility is limited and he is believed to be in the Fosbender Park area of Sandy Point.

    He is described to be of a slim build and is 170cm tall.

    Police and Stanley’s family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

    • Police 105, reference number 241202/4106.

     

     