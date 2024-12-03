Have you seen Stanley?

Stanley was last seen yesterday afternoon. Photo: Supplied/Police

Police are appealing for any sightings of an 81-year-old man, reported missing in Invercargill.

Stanley was last seen at about 1.15pm on Monday, December 2 at his home address, and is believed to be wearing navy blue trackpants, black shoes and a fawn-coloured shirt.

Police say Stanley’s mobility is limited and he is believed to be in the Fosbender Park area of Sandy Point.

He is described to be of a slim build and is 170cm tall.

Police and Stanley’s family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.