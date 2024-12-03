Have you seen Stanley?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are appealing for any sightings of an 81-year-old man, reported missing in Invercargill.
Stanley was last seen at about 1.15pm on Monday, December 2 at his home address, and is believed to be wearing navy blue trackpants, black shoes and a fawn-coloured shirt.
Police say Stanley’s mobility is limited and he is believed to be in the Fosbender Park area of Sandy Point.
He is described to be of a slim build and is 170cm tall.
Police and Stanley’s family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.
- Police 105, reference number 241202/4106.