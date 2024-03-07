Heat goes on Gore mayor Ben Bell

Gore mayor Ben Bell has come in hot with an eye-watering update for ratepayers.

Known for his unorthodox approach to local government communication, the young first-time mayor has channeled famous YouTube series Hot Ones series for his latest video.

Following the Hot Ones template, he eats chicken wings doused with increasingly fiery hot sauces while recapping the latest Gore District Council news with deputy mayor Keith Hovell

In between comments like "my eyes are watering" and "holy s*** that was a step up", the pair cover topics including the district plan and the appointment of new CEO Deborah Lascelles.

The video is part of a series in which the mayor will endure a new challenge while recapping council news.