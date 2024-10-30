Invercargill council sets flag flying rules

Invercargill City Council's logo flag outside its main building. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/LDR

An increase in requests to fly flags at Invercargill City Council has led to a new policy detailing rules and protocols.

But its creation raised concern with the deputy mayor, Tom Campbell, who says flying some international flags could be contentious.

Yesterday councillors discussed the new policy which clarifies which flags can be flown on council poles, as well as giving guidance for things like raising and lowering.

It follows a number of requests from communities to fly the flags of their home country on national days.

The policy determined only flags belonging to countries recognised by New Zealand as sovereign states could be flown.

Mr Campbell expressed concern the policy could open the door for displaying flags which were politically contentious.

“I have doubts about flying flags on national days of countries that are recognised.

“The problem is, for me, there's 195 countries in the world, all of which have national days.

“How do we feel about the flag of Russia being flown? The flag of Israel being flown at the moment?”

Councillor Allan Arnold shared those concerns, saying the only time an overseas flag should be flown was when a government minister was visiting from that country.

Mayor Nobby Clark pointed out the policy allowed the chief executive to make a final decision on whether a flag would be flown, while council manager governance and legal Michael Morris said the policy was worded in such a way that it gave options.

The new policy - a 10-page document - was ultimately adopted.

Included in its instructions were that no flag could fly higher than New Zealand’s, and should that flag be half-masted, all others must be removed.

For flags to be flown at half-mast on council and government-related buildings, direction needed to be given by the chief executive of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, the policy said.

However, a flag could be flown at half-mast if directed by the council’s chief executive, so long as it was a council flag.

A flag being brought to half-mast first needed to be taken to the top of the pole first, then slowly lowered.

The council has two flags: one displaying its coat of arms and the other its logo.

The policy also covered the organisation's coat of arms and emblems.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air