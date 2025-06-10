Invercargill councillor quits job to focus on mayoral run

Alex Crackett. Photo: Supplied

Invercargill councillor Alex Crackett says there’s no backup plan as she risks it all for a shot at council’s top job.

Crackett has announced she is leaving her role as the head of marketing and client experience at Invercargill accounting firm McIntyre Dick to focus on her mayoral campaign.

The three-term councillor said a lot of time went into the decision, but she had to back herself if she expected the city to do the same.

"Really for me, the most important thing was being able to get to the end of the campaign and say that I’ve given it absolutely everything."

At this stage there was no backup and no plan of standing for a regular council seat, with Crackett saying she was "100 percent all in".

She said she was prepared to take the risk because she didn’t have the luxury of doing it in retirement.

"I’m not doing it for something to do. I’m doing it because I genuinely believe in Invercargill and its future."

Crackett's campaign was shaping up to be a busy time as she sought to engage with all facets of society.

"For me, it’s making sure I’m at every single community meeting that I can possibly get to. Making sure that I’m hearing all the voices that I possibly can, and right across our community, not just the usual forums that councillors are in," Crackett said.

The campaign would focus on rates affordability, regional collaboration, infrastructure renewal and inclusive economic development, she said in a statement.

Crackett was first elected to the council in 2016 and has worked for McIntyre Dick for six years.

If successful in her bid, she will be just the second female mayor in Invercargill's history, following Eve Poole who was in charge from 1983 - 1992.

Mayor Nobby Clark has previously ruled out a second term at the helm, but deputy mayor Tom Campbell and long serving councillor Ian Pottinger have both announced they will be running.

The local elections are set for 11 October, with voting documents delivered from 9 September.

