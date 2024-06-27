Invercargill home badly damaged in blaze

Photo: Toni McDonald

A fire which ripped through an Invercargill home early this morning took firefighters two hours to extinguish.

Substantial damage to the 1940s three-bedroom house in Bamborough St included the living, kitchen and deck areas at the east end.

Invercargill’s Fire and Emergency crews were called out to the blaze at 1.46am.

A FENZ spokesperson said the property was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire took up to two hours to extinguish before crews could remove roof tiles to check the double-skinned roof area.

A FENZ fire investigator was on scene on Thursday afternoon to examine where and how the fire started.

The present owners of the property purchased the home in 13 months ago.

- Toni McDonald