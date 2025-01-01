Invercargill street party a hit with families

The weather played nice for families gathered at Invercargill's Dusk on Don St New Year's Eve street party.

Last year's heavy rain was gone and the day's sunshine was appreciated by the multiple generations enjoying the food and festivities.

Invercargill great-grandmother Delwyn Halder was joined by three generations of family to celebrate the end of 2024.

They included her son and his partner with her two children, two grandsons, a granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

She was looking forward to 2025 because she was expecting a new great-grandchild in the next few months.

She thought the street party was really family-friendly.

''It's a good thing to come to where the family can come - that's what I liked most about it.

''Normally on New Year's Eve it's for the adults... but this involves the family."

Trev Morton from Invercargill celebrated the end of the year dancing in the streets with his two granddaughters Freya, 6, and Zoe Morton, 4, who were visiting the city for the holidays from Dunedin.

The girls had enjoyed visiting with their aunty and swimming.

- By Toni McDonald