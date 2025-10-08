Milford Road reopen amid heavy rain warning

Rain is forecast for the Milford Road area for the rest of the week. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Southland's Milford Road has reopened this morning but motorists are advised to drive with care, as more heavy rain is set to hit the area.

The avalanche risk is currently low, but that could change on Thursday night when "significant rain" is expected, affecting State Highway 94, the Milford Road Alliance advised today.

MetService is forecasting strong north-westerly winds, turning to gale northeasterlies for a time in the morning, followed by rain with heavy falls.

The road may be closed overnight, due to a heightened risk of avalanche, and reopen on Friday morning.

Rain is forecast for the rest of the week, including more heavy spells from Sunday afternoon.

- ODT Online