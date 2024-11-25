New trial begins over Invercargill stabbings

Naya Wharekura is on trial for murder and attempted murder. Photo: Felicity Dear

A man who stabbed two people outside the Invercargill courthouse in a drug deal gone wrong is defending charges of murder and attempted murder.

Today, Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 29, appeared in the High Court at Invercargill for the first day of his jury trial.

He denied the murder of Chad Terrance Parekura and the attempted murder of Austin Jazz McGregor following the double-stabbing on April 23, 2022, but pleaded guilty to alternative charges of manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In February this year, the defendant was on trial for the same charges, but it was abandoned on the second day of evidence.

Crown Prosecutor Mike Brownlie showed the jury CCTV footage of the defendant lunging at Mr Parekura and stabbing him in his side, before attacking Mr McGregor in the same way.

Mr Brownlie alleged the way Wharekura forcefully stabbed the two men in their sides indicated he intended to kill them.

He said late on April 22, 2022, Wharekura and some associates were attempting to buy MDMA.

Mr McGregor agreed to sell them a half gram for $150.

The group was driven by a 16-year-old to Tillermans Nightclub and parked outside.

Mr McGregor got into the back seat of the vehicle and Wharekura took the drugs, but only handed over $35, before the group drove back to an address in Crawford St.

Meanwhile, Mr McGregor went back to Tillermans Nightclub, where Mr Parekura was.

The drug dealer explained to his friends how the defendant had ripped him off.

While at the Crawford St house, Wharekura was convinced to pay Mr McGregor the outstanding cash.

The Crown alleged that was where the defendant armed himself with a boning knife.

He went back to Tillermans Nightclub and parked outside in Don St.

Mr McGregor, Mr Parekura and some acquaintances went out to the street to meet the group, who were waiting beside the vehicle.

Mr Parekura ran towards the 16-year-old driver and threw a punch at him, but missed.

The next 13 seconds of footage was frozen before the two stabbings ensued.

The following Monday police found Wharekura, who told them that on the night of the incident he had come home from work, had some alcohol and gone to sleep.

He said he knew nothing about the stabbing and when he was shown the footage, denied it was him in the video.

Counsel John Westgate said the trial was only about the defendant’s intention when he stabbed the two victims.

"What was in the mind of the defendant at the time that those two stabbings occurred?" he said.

"You cannot be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt. . . that he had murderous intent."

Mr Westgate highlighted Wharekura had already taken responsibility for the incident by pleading guilty to manslaughter and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Justice Paul Radich is presiding over the trial, which is expected to hear from 32 Crown witnesses and last two weeks.

