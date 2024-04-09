New trial date for Invercargill murder-accused

Naya Wharekura at his earlier appearance in the High Court at Invercargill. Photo: Felicity Dear

A new trial date has been set for an alleged murderer after the original trial was abandoned.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 28, appeared in the High Court at Invercargill this morning.

He previously pleaded not guilty to murdering Chad Terrance Parekura and attempting to murder Austin Jazz McGregor in April, 2022.

The original trial was abandoned on the second day of evidence, and a new trial date of November 25 has been set.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz