One dead, two seriously hurt after ute rolls in Southland

One person is dead and two people are seriously injured after their vehicle rolled at Quarry Hills in Southland last night.
Police said they were alerted about 8.35pm that a ute had rolled on the Niagara-Tokanui Highway, between McManus Rd and Quarry Hills Fortification Rd.
In an update this morning they said one person died at the scene, another received critical injuries and a third person sustained serious injuries,
They said the crash was under investigation and support was being offered to the victims' families.