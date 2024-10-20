Operation Hoon: 36 vehicles off Invercargill roads

A car is inspected by police at a testing site in Invercargill. Photo: NZ Police

Thirty-six vehicles have been taken off Invercargill roads, including one in which a pair of jandals had been used as suspension bump stops, police say.

Operation Hoon was held on Friday and Saturday night, a police crackdown on "anti-social" motorists and illegally modified vehicles.

In a statement today, police said they were helped by VTNZ to inspect vehicles, making use of legislation under the Land Transport Act. This allows for vehicles stopped within 5km of a specified testing site to be directed there for an immediate inspection.

Road policing officer Senior Constable Paul Moylan said the focus was on a specific group of road users.

“This operation has been planned to target vehicles and individuals that have been identified as belonging to a group organising ‘skid meets’ in rural locations around Invercargill.

“These drivers regularly congregate and ‘lap’ the Invercargill CBD area before heading out into rural areas.

“Aside from examples of extremely risky driving behaviour, many of these vehicles are illegally modified to the point where they are a danger to the drivers and every other motorist they share the road with.”

Thirty-six vehicles were given pink or green stickers through the testing station.

One extreme example of illegal and unsafe modification seen by the team was the use of a pair of jandals as suspension bump stops.

Southern District road policing manager Inspector Craig Brown said the results of Operation Hoon have shown police’s intent in dealing with the ongoing issue of antisocial road use in Invercargill.

“These drivers pose an unnecessary risk to everyone on the road through their behaviour and the state of their vehicles.

“To get this many unsafe cars off the roads over just two evenings is a great success for our teams, and goes a long way in making sure we can keep the roads safer, and help other motorists feel safer too.”

