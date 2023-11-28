Operation to rehome Rudolph

Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy (left) and H&J Smith Ltd chief executive John Green, with some of the festive decorations the department store has donated. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rudolph the red-nose reindeer will be leading Santa’s sleigh to a new home at Southland Hospital this festive season.

The Smith family, of H&J Smith Ltd department store, have donated their Christmas decorations to the hospital.

The department’s former Santa sleigh and reindeer and six 2m Christmas trees, were installed at the hospital last week.

More Christmas memorabilia will go into the children’s ward.

Dubbed "Operation Rudolph" a hospital committee comprising of engineers, building and maintenance, clinical staff and nurse leaders worked with the department store staff to ensure the items were displayed in a way that all of Southland could enjoy them.

The Invercargill store closed on November 18 after 123 years of trading. H&J Smith Ltd chief executive John Green was delighted the spirit of Christmas synonymous with the store would continue.

"I can think of no better place for the sleigh and reindeer to be rehomed than the hospital with the prospect of bringing Christmas in the most visual way to families from across Southland."

Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy appreciated the generosity and was sure the decorations would provide cheer at Christmas time for patients and families.

Staff reporter