Teen arrested over $30,000 vandalism spree

Invercargill police have arrested a a 17-year-old over a vandalism spree at Queens Park which left residents upset and frustrated.

Several sites at Queens Park were intentionally damaged on Tuesday night.

It included the winter garden panels, a glass table which was donated to the city, toilets, signage and the glass window of The Cheeky Llama Cafe.

The Cheeky Llama Cafe manager Melwin Mathew is disappointed the window of the business has been smashed. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Police said this afternoon a 17-year-old young person had been arrested and would appear in Youth Court

"The vandalism equated to approximately $30,000 of damage, and Police are aware the community is extremely disappointed that this has occurred,"

Enquiries to identify any other parties involved were ongoing.

Cafe manager Melwin Mathew said he was called on Wednesday morning by park staff to inform him that his business had been targeted and after checking the CCTV camera they saw three people trying to smash the window with a flagpole from the golf course.

Invercargill City Council manager parks and recreation Caroline Rain said yesterday there were multiple instances over the past two weeks of damage and vandalism within Queens Park.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz