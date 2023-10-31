Otatara stabbing accused granted bail

Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The woman accused of stabbing a man in Otatara has been granted bail.

The 23-year-old appeared before a Justice of the Peace yesterday, who did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The defendant was remanded in custody overnight by consent and an urgent bail application was heard in the Invercargill District Court this morning.

Judge Russell Walker continued the woman’s interim name suppression and granted her bail on "strict conditions" which were: to reside at an Otapiri address, abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew, not to consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and not to have contact with the complainant or witnesses.

The defendant was arrested after police were called to a property in Dunns Rd, Otatara, at about 7am on Sunday after reports that a man had been stabbed, a police spokesman said.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Today, counsel Hugo Young said the man’s condition had improved and he had been moved from the critical ward to the general ward.

Mr Young understood that meant the situation was no longer life-threatening

The defendant will appear again in court on February 19.