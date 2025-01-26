Person dies in hospital after crash near Winton

A person critically injured in a crash near Winton several days ago has died in hospital from their injuries.

The two-car crash occurred about 5.40pm on Tuesday at Thomsons Crossing on the Winton-Lorneville highway (State Highway 6), near Gap Rd East.

Six people were injured in the crash, including two critically. The other four sustained serious injuries.

In a statement this morning police confirmed one of those critically hurt died yesterday.

A second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police say their inquiries are ongoing.

- APL