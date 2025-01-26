Sunday, 26 January 2025

Person dies in hospital after crash near Winton

    1. Southland

    A person critically injured in a crash near Winton several days ago has died in hospital from their injuries.

    The two-car crash occurred about 5.40pm on Tuesday at Thomsons Crossing on the Winton-Lorneville highway (State Highway 6), near Gap Rd East.

    Six people were injured in the crash, including two critically. The other four sustained serious injuries.

    In a statement this morning police confirmed one of those critically hurt died yesterday.

    A second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

    Police say their inquiries are ongoing.

    - APL