Person dies in hospital after crash near Winton

A person critically injured in a crash near Winton several days ago has died in hospital from their injuries.
The two-car crash occurred about 5.40pm on Tuesday at Thomsons Crossing on the Winton-Lorneville highway (State Highway 6), near Gap Rd East.
Six people were injured in the crash, including two critically. The other four sustained serious injuries.
In a statement this morning police confirmed one of those critically hurt died yesterday.
A second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Police say their inquiries are ongoing.
- APL