Pilot boat runs aground

Contingency plans are in place after Bluff Harbour’s only pilot vessel ran aground yesterday morning.

Port general manager Geoff Finnerty said the boat, Takitimu II, ran aground while preparing for a vessel movement into Bluff.

"The crew are safe and the vessel has been taken back to the port for inspection.

"An investigation into the incident was under way and contingency plans were in place.

"Pilotage operations were expected to recommence today."

