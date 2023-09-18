Police issue warrant for accused murderer

Naya Wharekura. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

Police are seeking accused murderer Naya Rapiu Fabian Wharekura who has breached his electronic bail conditions in Ngaruawahia in the Waikato.

A police spokesman said Wharekura had links to Southland.

Wharekura was charged with murder after a double stabbing near the Invercargill District Court in Don St on April 23 last year, which killed Chad Parekura.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of Jazz Austin McGregor.

A police spokesman said police in Waikato were actively seeking Wharekura.

Police advised the public not to approach him and to call police via 111 if he was sighted.

At the time, Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey, of Invercargill, said police received a report that two men had been injured near the Invercargill District Court building in Don St.

"Upon arrival, one man was found unconscious with stab wounds.

"He died at the scene."

Chad Parekura. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Police inquiries at the time established the men had been socialising in the area during the evening before the assault.

The jury trial for Wharekura is due to begin at the High Court in Invercargill on February 12.

