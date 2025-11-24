Police make fresh appeal after unprovoked Edendale assault

The corner of Turner St and Melvin St in Edendale, near where the assault took place. Photo: Google Maps

Police are continuing to investigate a serious, unprovoked assault on a man who was lured from his home in Edendale last week.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, of Gore CIB, said the assault happened at about 10.55pm on Saturday November 15, near the corner of Melvin St and Turner St.

The assault began after a woman went to the victim’s house asking for assistance with a flat tyre.

The victim was then accosted and assaulted by a man, suffering serious injuries.

"We would like to thank those people who have contacted us following our earlier appeal for information and CCTV footage," Det Sgt McKinney said.

"Police have reviewed a range of CCTV footage as a result, which has enabled us to obtain descriptions of the woman and man involved in the incident."

The woman is described as being in her late teens or early twenties, of slim build, and about 175cm tall.

She was wearing knee high black boots, shorts, and a light-coloured hooded top. She is also described as wearing a long black wig.

The man is described as having a slim build and is approximately 175 – 185cm tall.

He was wearing light coloured (possibly grey) track pants with zip up pockets, ankle-high boots with a dark coloured sole, a light-coloured hooded top, and black gloves.

"This was a particularly vicious and unprovoked assault, where the victim was beaten unconscious and suffered serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a broken nose," Det Sgt McKinney said.

"Concerningly, after the victim lost consciousness, the offenders attempted to restrain him by taping his hands together behind his back.

"We believe the outcome for the victim could have been much worse given the severity of this attack."

Police have asked anyone able to identify the man and woman or who has any information on the incident to call 105 and quote file number 251116/4977.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media