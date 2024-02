Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Bluff Highway (SH1) on February 12. Photo: Toni McDonald

Police have named the man who died in a crash on the Bluff Highway earlier this month.

He was 41-year-old Chad Wilfrid Waitiri, of Bluff.

The crash happened on February 12 at about 12.30pm.

Police at the time said it appeared the vehicle had left the road and ended up in bushes.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.