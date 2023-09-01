Police shut highway after shots reported

A gunman who fired shots at a vehicle in Te Anau yesterday fled towards Milford Sound, forcing police to close the Milford Rd.

Police closed State Highway94 after responding to reports of a gun being fired at a campsite north of Te Anau earlier yesterday morning.

"A person reportedly fired shots at a vehicle at the Henry Creek Campsite, north of Te Anau, left the campsite and drove towards Milford Sound," police said in a statement.

The incident happened just after 9am.

Police found the man a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Nobody else was being sought in relation to the matter and the road was now open.

A 35-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court later yesterday to face firearms charges.

Southern Discoveries chief executive Kerry Walker said staff did not feel threatened during the incident, nor did they see or hear the alleged gunman, but were glad the incident was over.

"We were all aware of it, and the buildings were all locked down in Milford Sound as soon as we were advised by police."