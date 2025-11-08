RMA charges laid

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Environment Southland investigation into an odour complaint at Tuturau, Southland has resulted in charges being laid.
A Southland man will appear in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday November 12 on seven charges under the Resource Management Act relating to operations between August 1 and September 26 at Frazer Rd, Tuturau.
Six relate to discharges of blood, leachate and or contaminates to land in ways where they could enter water; the seventh charge relates to failure to comply with abatement notices.
Environment Southland said no further comment could be made.
— Allied Media