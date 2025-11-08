RMA charges laid

PHOTO: ODT FILES

An Environment Southland investigation into an odour complaint at Tuturau, Southland has resulted in charges being laid.

A Southland man will appear in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday November 12 on seven charges under the Resource Management Act relating to operations between August 1 and September 26 at Frazer Rd, Tuturau.

Six relate to discharges of blood, leachate and or contaminates to land in ways where they could enter water; the seventh charge relates to failure to comply with abatement notices.

Environment Southland said no further comment could be made.

— Allied Media