Govt adds 'up to' $70K to funds for storm-hit farmers

Sheep yards at a Toko Mouth farm smashed by fallen trees during last month's storm. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The government has announced "up to" $70,000 of extra funding to help farmers in Southland, Clutha and Hurunui recover from last month's devastating storm damage.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the funding was on top of $250,000 already announced by the government to support storm-affected communities across Southland, Kaikōura, Hurunui, and Clutha.

"The North Canterbury, Otago, and Southland Rural Support Trusts played a vital role on-the-ground supporting farmers and growers. The severe weather, which was classified as a medium-scale adverse event, hit during an already busy time of the year on-farm," Mr McClay said.

"We’re providing up to $70,000 across the three Trusts so they can continue their important work supporting and coordinating recovery efforts."

The severe winds of October 23 knocked out power for thousands and caused widespread damage across Southland and South Otago.

A state of emergency in Clutha was lifted only yesterday.

Clutha Mayor Jock Martin said the district was now transitioning into recovery mode.

"We know that the emergency phase was a sprint — a race to get the power on, the worst of the tree debris cleared so that our roads, infrastructure, towns and farms could function again.

"We also know that the recovery will be a marathon, a long road to get everything fixed, the fences repaired and for people to go about their normal lives again."

Some have criticised the financial response from the government, given the level of damage.

One South Otago farmer told the Otago Daily Times he estimated there was $200,000 worth of damage to infrastructure on his farm alone.

- Any farming families who need support can contact their local Rural Support Trust online or call 0800 787 254.