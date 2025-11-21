Region to host largest top-level drift event

Joshua La Rosa, of Invercargill, starts his first season in the D1NZ Drift Championship with a home weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland is gearing up to host its largest top-level drift event.

The opening round of the 2025-26 D1NZ National Drifting Championship at Teretonga Park Raceway will bring 56 teams to Invercargill this weekend.

From today until Sunday, the world’s southernmost Federation Internationale de l’Automobile-recognised race circuit will roar into life with a record 24 pro-category drivers and a huge 32-car pro-sport field, marking the first time both national categories have travelled to the South together.

In a statement, D1NZ organisers said the local community sat at the heart of this year’s season opener, with a range of initiatives created specifically for Southland.

In the lead-up to race weekend, D1NZ drivers visited Southland schools, giving students a chance to meet the teams and learn about drifting before seeing the cars in full competition mode.

From 7pm today, the public would have a rare chance to cruise the Teretonga circuit alongside D1NZ machines — all in support of the Waihopai City Lions Club, raising funds for the Rural Support Trust, the statement said.

For a gold coin donation, members of the public could take a slow, controlled lap behind the drift cars, it said.

Tomorrow morning the first round of battles would begin, to determine the round winner by day’s end.

Sunday would be a repeat, although in the opposite direction — to further challenge the drivers’ capability under pressure.

Adding depth to the entry list, a significant number of entrants were South Island based — making this weekend their only "home" event of the five-round season.

Fans would also be treated to a display of more than 60 cars, showcasing some of the most interesting builds from across the region. — Allied Media