Skoda or Skuba? Police car recovered from Oreti Beach

New photos show the police ride that ended in the tide on an Invercargill beach being towed out the day after it became stuck.

New photos have revealed the police had to wait for the tide at Oreti Beach to retreat to recover the car.

Police said an officer was “carrying out duties in the area” when the car got stuck, in response to inquiries about the incident.

According to 1News, the car became stuck at around 10pm on Friday night on August 18.

The area was “known for the soft sand,” according to Mathew Bragg, the local who provided a video to 1News, and he claimed it was doubtful the car could be towed from there.

Bragg claimed that his attempts to tow other cars from the exact spot with his friends had been unsuccessful.

The police car caught in the tide over the weekend at Oreti Beach in Invercargill.

“It’s a horrible spot to drive a car, they won’t be able to get a tow truck there, it just doesn’t work,” he said.

The car had to be towed while it sat on the roof due to the soft sand.

In the photos, all the windows in the car are down. It is unknown if they were blown out by the tide, or manually lowered in order to tow the vehicle.