Adventure awaits at new Bluff park

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Te Wahi Tākaro o Motupōhue Adventure Park, Bluff’s latest recreational facility, will open to the public on Saturday.

Located on Motupōhue Bluff Hill, the park features over 10km of mountain biking and walking trails, catering to a wide range of skill levels and abilities.

Invercargill City Council parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said the opening of Te Wahi Tākaro o Motupōhue Adventure Park marked an exciting milestone for Bluff.

"It’s a space where locals and visitors alike can connect with the natural beauty of Motupōhue while enjoying world-class trails and facilities," she said.

"This park truly showcases what our region has to offer."

Designed with inclusivity in mind, the park features an accessible walking trail and provides updated amenities, including a car park, toilet block, and bike wash station at the base of Motupōhue Bluff Hill, off Pearce St.

In total, the park has 27 trails, comprising 16 existing tracks and 11 new additions, with trail names inspired by the area’s cultural heritage, local landmarks, and native biodiversity.

"This project is more than just an adventure park – it’s an investment in Bluff’s future. It will attract outdoor enthusiasts, support local businesses, and create opportunities for our community to come together. We’re thrilled to see it come to life and look forward to welcoming everyone on opening day," Mrs Rain said.

The development of Te Wahi Tākaro o Motupōhue Adventure Park is the result of a collaborative effort between the Invercargill City Council, Great South and the Southland Mountain Bike Club, with a generous boost of $981,380 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Mrs Rain said the collaboration, working with Awarua Rūnaka, Te Ao Mārama, Bluff Community Board, the Department of Conservation, and Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environmental Trust had ensured the park integrated recreational opportunities with environmental stewardship and respect for the community’s values.

The opening day programme begins at 10am on Saturday with a formal blessing, followed by activities and celebrations. It is a free event open to the public.— APL