Stags tee off 2025 season

Alaya, 3, and her dad Southland Stags player Isaac Te Tamaki putt off at the Southland Stags season launch at Jump ‘N’ Climb Invercargill. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The 2025 SBS Bank Southland Stags team chose to kick off the NPC (National Provincial Championship) season with rounds of mini golf and games of laser tag at Jump ‘n’ Fun in Invercargill on Monday.

Sponsors and supporters of the team got to pair up with a Stags player for a friendly dual and a chance to grab some "bragging rights".

Rugby Southland and Southland Stags commercial marketing manager Jack King said the games were an informal way for the team to show their gratitude towards their sponsors and supporters.

"This [launch] was a chance for us to say thank you to our national supporters and partners for their continued support," Mr King said.

"It’s less formal and more fun and we just wanted to acknowledge all of the new partners to the group."

The 2025 squad were introduced to the gathering including a new addition to the coaching team.

Rugby Southland chief executive Hua Tamariki said outgoing coach Matt Saunders was critical in bringing the new squad together but he was also looking forward to what Nathan White would bring to the team.

"He's a really knowledgeable man, very experienced, and we're looking forward to what he brings into the staff squad this year," Mr Tamariki said.

A promotional video was played at the launch which conveyed how the team would attack the season and get the community buy-in.

"We want to get the whole community behind you and we believe that you’ve [team] been set up to do something really special," he said.