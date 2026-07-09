Broadnose seven-gill sharks focus of study

University of Otago marine sciences student Jemma Bezuidenhout holds a jack mackerel which she is about to put in a bait station attached to a remote underwater video device used to film broadnose seven-gill sharks in Dusky Sound. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jackal, Hefty, Dice and Chomp may sound like characters from a gangster movie, but these are the names University of Otago marine sciences student Jemma Bezuidenhout gave some of the broadnose seven-gill sharks she identified in the Dusky Bay area.

Not much was known about the sharks even though they were plentiful in temperate coastal waters, Ms Bezuidenhout said.

"If you pick up a poster of sharks in New Zealand, they will be left out, with the likes of the carpet shark as well."

The shark had been classified an apex predator because of its numbers.

"They’ve even been ranked higher than the great white sharks."

She had made four trips to Dusky Sound in the past year and had identified 68 sharks using remote underwater video cameras that had bait attached to them.

She was able to identify the sharks by observing the markings on their backs.

"Each has a unique spot pattern, just like a fingerprint."

She named the sharks mostly after movie, books or television characters.

"Many names are based off the type of energy the shark gives off."

In the spring and the summer she encountered no females and it was possible they were pupping in a different area, she said.

"We have no idea where these sharks are pupping, so if you see any tiny little baby seven gills, please let me know."

In the winter females were in the sound but in lower numbers.

This might have been because she had not placed the camera where the females were, she said.

Male and female sharks did not usually gather together.

The sharks she captured on video more than once were in the same area each time.

"Even if they are leaving and coming back, they’re coming back to those exact same sites ... even a year in between."

She used a computer programme called SharkBook to record details of the animals.

"I’m using that in the hope to create a catalogue that hopefully in the future, a lot of other people around New Zealand can start adding to, and we can start seeing where these sharks are going."