Comic book day back for 8th year

Dust off your cape. Flip on your mask.

Free comic books will be flying off the shelves at Free comic book day at the Invercargill City Library this Saturday.

One thousand comic books will be given away on May 25 in Invercargill as part of the celebrations marking international Free Comic Book Day.

The event, promoted by Greenlight Innovations, is part of an international initiative to attract a new generation of comic enthusiasts.

Greenlight Innovations director Leon Hartnett was thrilled the event was in its eighth year and this year $10,000 worth of comic books would be given away.

"This time round it is more of a popular culture day.

"We have a big group of people coming dressed as storm troopers and then we have people who play Dungeons and Dragons coming along so it’s very exciting," Mr Hartnett said.

All visitors to the comic book day will receive one free comic book "just for turning up" and those who dressed up as their favourite comic book character or made a donation, "get an extra comic book of their choice".

Dozens of titles will be available to chose from including Spiderman, Pokemon, Star Wars, Popeye and loads more.

There would be pop culture displays and the event would "be a bit of a geekfest", he said.

"We really appreciate the help from the library, archives and Mee & Henry Law Ltd for their support."

Donations for the event will go towards the Salvation Army food bank, and people were welcome to bring non-perishable items to donate to the cause.

"It’s going to be a great day for comic book readers of all ages.

"They should check out the free comic day website for the available titles plus the cos play people will be out in force," Mr Hartnett said.

■Free comic book day, Invercargill City Library, Saturday, 10am to 1pm.

- By Nina Tapu