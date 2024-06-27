Ensuring the lifeblood continues

The only club based in South Invercargill, Southend United has strong community ties that continue to grow as the club builds towards a return to the top flight.

In 2022, Southend began a new community-based junior programme to ensure the lifeblood of the club and it is already paying dividends with strong junior numbers and youth players graduating through to play senior football.

Southend President Sam Flannery has grown up at Southend and wants to offer that experience to the youth of today.

Sam grew up with football in his blood, but it was the sense of community and camaraderie the club gave him that made a bigger impact.

Southend United has that vibe in spades. The club has a supportive division two side full of ageing stalwart like Chris Hollingsworth and Brian Morton, and in division one, players such as Christian Anthony and Daniel McPherson offer the quality that could spearhead a return to Donald Gray football in 2025.

Southend also has a women’s team that competes in the Kolk Cup and much like the other senior teams, the camaraderie and team spirit is at the forefront.

The message is clear, play for Southend and you play to have fun and enjoy the game.

Adjoining the two pitches at Bain Park is the Southend Clubrooms and on any match day there is usually plenty going on, from George’s pig on a spit to craft beer tastings to club quiz nights, the atmosphere is family-friendly, but more importantly, welcoming.

Football shirts and scarves from around the world adorn the clubroom walls, although I don’t recall seeing anything from Dundee United. Children are running about as the adults chew the fat over the day's games, recalling Nigel Lock’s wonder goal for division two, the win in division one, or the what-might-have-beens in the other games played on the day.

The fire roars away as the laughs continue — this is a club that offers something for everyone. You can come to play, coach, manage or just have fun, there is something for everyone at Bain Park.

A return to Donald Gray is imminent, the club has the potential in division one, to compete at Donald Gray level, and club numbers are growing. The future is looking good for the club in green.

The club will be in full swing on the 20 July, when they host their annual club day with the fun starting at 1pm. A great opportunity to soak up the atmosphere and meet the members.

If you want to find out more, visit sporty.co.nz/southendunitedfc or email southendunited011@gmail.com.