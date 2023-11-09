Fairytale ballet returns to Civic

Southlanders have the chance to experience a more than 200-year-old German fairytale through ballet next week.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) is coming to the Civic Theatre on Wednesday with a production of the fairytale Hansel & Gretel.

The production is inspired by the old-fashioned magic of silent movies and music hall vaudeville and promises to transport the audience to an enchanting world with large-scale cinematic effects and original music.

The show premiered in 2019 and this year it is being choreographed by Loughlan Prior with music from Claire Cowan.

Prior has been described by Dance Aotearoa New Zealand as “a creative tour de force”.

He graduated from New Zealand School of Dance in 2009, joined the RNZB and rose to the rank of soloist performing landmark works by Forsythe, Balanchine and Ekman.

Prior retired from the stage in 2019 to pursue a full-time career in choreography and creative practice.

He has a cinematic and unifying approach to music, choreography, concept and visual story telling.

Him and Cowan work together to direct Lo Co Arts, who are a group of mixed genre artists that create engaging and contemporary pieces.

For ticket information, go to www.ticketek.co.nz