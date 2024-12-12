Volunteer spirit is still shining

Keeping the vegetables well watered in Waihōpai are Spirit Army manager Gerry Forde (back), veteran volunteers Peter McNamara (left) and Phil Crannitch, as Akasia Quinn, 15, checks the soil.

The Spirit Army will be too busy to celebrate 10 years of caring for their community.

The charitable trust has a Christmas party and an end-of-year breakup to organise instead.

Spirit Army Charitable Trust manager Gerry Forde said it was an expensive and busy time of the year.

"By the time we do the Christmas party with Christmas hampers and our breakup event, there won’t be time or much left for anything else," he said.

The charitable trust was initiated by the Invercargill resident a decade ago, after he convened a meeting in the St Patrick’s Community room for 30 parishioners.

They wanted to help the 30 families at St Patrick’s School who fitted the Ministry of Education classification as being "under the breadline".

"I called together a big meeting, about 30 people turned up from the parish and said right let’s see if we can attack this problem.

"We set up garden groups and a loan group for giving money and there was about 12 different groups that we had," Mr Forde said.

A decade on, the charity outfit has assisted hundreds of Southland whānau, assigning a mentor to help with access to a variety of community services, social groups, and volunteer support.

There has also been the consistent provision of vegetables, cheap firewood, donated goods and certificates and rewards for achieving key milestones.

A successful day in the Spirit Army village was "people have made friends" and "families leave us because they have all the resources that we’ve had in place for them, replaced", he said.

Another example of a good day in the Spirit Army world was the need for budgeting was gone because people could manage on their own.

"We have this mother who started off isolated but then she got her whanau and friendships back on the right terms because she’s centred.

"She knows who she is and she is confident so they’ll come to her on her terms now.

It is beautiful and I was very happy to see that.

"I call this revelation, a path of heart moment," Mr Forde said.

The Spirit Army will hold its Christmas party this Saturday, followed by an end-of-year breakup event on December 20.

After the families were awarded their graduation certificates, "an awesome day of powerboat, Mustang cars and quad bike riding" would follow.