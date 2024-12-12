Competition heats up at Teretonga raceway

Winton race driver Jacob Begg went well in his first outing in wet race conditions in in his Mygale SJ08A Formula Ford. He is competing in a South Island Formula Ford race during the Southland Sports Car Club’s two-day meeting held at Teretonga Park last weekend. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

Two days of motor racing at Teretonga Park in Invercargill provided plenty of excitement last weekend.

Conditions ranged from warm and dry to a small number of wet races early on Sunday but no matter the conditions, the racing was superb.

Steve Ross, of Dunedin, in his Jaguar TraNZam, was the overall round winner in the OSCA Super Saloons, but it was close. After four races he headed off Cameron Davies, of Waimate (Mazda RX8), and Brian Scott, of Dunedin (Porsche 991). There were four different race winners across the weekend — Ross, Davies, Kris Brown, of Timaru, and Terence Phillips, of Ashburton.

The South Island Formula Fords provided some vintage Formula Ford racing with James Penrose, of Kaiapoi, Will Neale, of Prebbleton, and Dylan Petch, of Rolleston, turning on some great racing with others also very much in the mix.

Penrose took a clean sweep of wins to stand on the top step of the podium ahead of Petch (two seconds and two thirds) and Neale (two seconds, a third and a non-finish). Young Winton driver Jacob Begg had a good weekend securing a fourth, a fifth and two sixths. Cameron Freeman, of Dunedin, took Class 2.

Leon Hallett, of Mosgiel, won two of the four HVRA races in his Ford Falcon with Gavin Jackson, of Dunedin in a Triumph TR7, taking one and Gregg Cooper, of Invercargill, taking the other in his Ford Capri ahead of fellow Invercargill driver Barry Leitch in his Alan Mann Tribute MKI Lotus Cortina.

Brian Scott, of Dunedin, in his Porsche 991, was best overall in the Noel McIntyre Drainage Clubmans class.

Gary Johnstone, of Rolleston, was prominent in Saturday’s races in his Jaguar XJS while Darryn Clark, of Queenstown (Toyota Starlet), also collected some good results.

Ewan Macpherson, of Winton, had a good weekend in his Ford Anglia in the pre 78 classic saloons. The car has a new motor and Macpherson qualified fastest and won two of the four races. Ford Escort drivers Murray Kelman, of Invercargill, and Todd Read, of Queenstown, took a win apiece while Piers Mingham, of Ashburton, Blair Bishop, of Dunedin, and Nelson drivers Steve Pauling and Bruce Farley also shone.

Corban Sprague, of Timaru, won two of the four Pro8 NZ Saloon races to top the weekend podium ahead of Jeremy Dawson, of Invercargill, and Jared Pyke, of Rolleston. Dawson’s brother Bradley won one of the races and Pyke the other while Hamish Evans, of Darfield, took a second placing.

Jonathan Prince, of Christchurch (Toyota Corolla), won the 2K Cup Teretonga Challenge from Greg Mitchell, of Darfield, in his BMW 323i and Greg Barclay, of Woodend (Toyota MR2). Others to race to good results were Faron Poulter and Leon Fox, of Christchurch, Peter Thompson, of Pleasant Point, and Conley Webley, of Richmond.

Andrew Gibson, of Timaru, in his Honda Civic prevailed in the SS Cup with Josh Mitchell, of Christchurch (Subaru Impreza), second and Ross Jones, of Dunedin, third. James Black (Allanton), Corey Ashworth (Ashburton), Matt Ryan (Highfield) and Southlanders Lynden Prebble and Dave McLean also carded some good results.

Brian Scott, of Dunedin, was the best overall for the weekend in the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons in his Porsche 991 with Bradley Dawson and Anthony Ralston second and third. Scott won all four races with Jimmy Liemburg, of Timaru, Hamish Robinson, of Arrowtown (Fiat Uno Turbo), and Invercargill drivers Harry Wilson and Rachael Beck others securing top three finishes across the weekend as well as Dawson and Ralston.

The next race meeting at Teretonga Park is the NextGen NZ Championship event from January 31 to February 2.

- By Lindsay Beer