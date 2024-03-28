Fisher ruled out for season

George Fisher in action. PHOTO: Michael Bradley Photography

George Fisher has been ruled out of the ANZ Premiership this season.

The Southern Steel shooter had been battling to recover from a knee injury from last year’s preseason and despite the best efforts from Fisher, and her medical teams in New Zealand and England, setbacks have hindered her progress.

Fisher, who is currently back home in England, said it was heartbreaking to miss her second consecutive season.

"It’s something that’s really hard to process and try and get your head round.

"I’m just trying to take everything day-by-day at the moment and work on what I can work on which is my rehab," Fisher said.

"Sometimes it’s harder, knowing that you tried everything when it comes to recovery and rehab and your body just sometimes feels like it’s failing you which is a strange process, but one I’m still working through."

Fisher hoped to arrive in New Zealand in the next couple of weeks and will continue with the franchise in an off-court role.

"I feel like my role this year will be very similar to last year, just helping out in whatever way I can and supporting the team."

Steel chief executive Sonya Fleming said the franchise was gutted for Fisher.

"Prioritising George’s health and well-being is paramount and it’s essential we take the necessary steps now to ensure a strong recovery for her future in the sport," Fleming said.

"Our entire franchise is 100% behind George and supporting her through this rehabilitation to get her back on court."

Jen O’Connell, who won titles with the Steel in 2017 and 2018, joined the team in January in preparation for this scenario.

"It is fantastic to have a local player of Jen’s calibre available to step up as such a crucial member of the team," Fleming said.