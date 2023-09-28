Man threatened to kill and chop up partner

A man wielding a machete threatened to cut his partner’s head in half and chop it into little pieces, a court has heard.

Baylee Cameron, 22, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week after pleading guilty to threatening to kill and threatening behaviour.

On August 27, the defendant and his partner of seven months were drinking with friends.

Cameron brought up the victim’s past relationships, making him angry so he left the room.

He returned with a machete and made comments about how sharp it was before placing it in front of the victim.

Later, his partner’s baby was the topic of conversation.

He held the weapon and talked about what the 11-month-old would be doing if he were there.

"He would be pointing at me and saying ‘duck, duck, duck’," he said, making a cutting motion each time he said "duck".

The woman was scared and left the address, but later received a call from Cameron.

He accused her of cheating on him, then called again to say he would slice her head in half and cut it up into tiny pieces.

He initially denied making the threats.

Judge Bernadette Farnan said the offending was "nasty".

She sentenced the defendant to six months’ supervision and made a final protection order in favour of the victim.