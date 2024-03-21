Old Boys proceed to final to face defending champs

The preliminary final in the Premier Senior Club Cricket Competition between second-placed Invercargill Old Boys and third-placed Waikoikoi was abandoned last weekend as the grey drizzly weather stuck around Queens Park all weekend.

Old Boys will proceed to the grand final to take on defending champions Appleby.

Appleby were the top qualifier after the round-robin and had earned straight passage to the final this Saturday at Queens Park.

In the division one final on Saturday, the powerhouse Te Anau club comfortably beat the Central Western Goats by 79 runs in Te Anau.

The visitors won the toss and sent the favourites in to bat first. Opener Tom Clearwater scored an important 31 runs off 51 balls, while the class player of the competition Jono Hodson top scored with 45 runs from 59 balls.

Geoff Macfarlane (20) and Nepia Tauri (19) helped get the total through to 178 runs from 40 overs.

Kyle Schins took three wickets for Central and Angus McRae was the most economical bowler.

Opening bowler Darren Hanham then embarrassed the Central top-order batsmen; reducing the Goats to six runs for the loss of four wickets.

Three wickets by Macfarlane helped continue the demolition as Central crumbled to 26 runs for seven wickets.

Some late hitting from captain Connor Wells (40) kept the game going long enough for the locals to build a thirst, but Central was soon bowled out for 99 runs.

Hanham and Macfarlane both finished with figures of three wickets for six runs off their five overs each.

In the division two final, Appleby B beat Marist B by four wickets at Appleby.

- By John Langford